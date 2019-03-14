'It's for them': First Responders Memorial installed in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va.- - Rocky Mount and Franklin County has a new monument thanking first responders for their dedication and remembering those killed in the line of duty.

"A lot of my friends are there. It means a lot. It's for them and not for me," said David Young.

Young is a firefighter at the Rocky Mount Fire Department. He could barely hold back the tears talking about this friends.

"All four of them that we've that we lost from this department in the last 10 years I served beside everyone of them. I've been here 32 years," said Young.

The new memorial honors first responders killed in the line of duty.

"They gave their ultimate sacrifice for somebody they didn't even know. That says a lot for them," said Young.

The pictures of those who died are etched in the granite. Two of those include Posey Dillon and Danny Altice, a pair of Rocky Mount firefighters who died in a crash during a call in 2010. The Rocky Mount-Franklin County First Responders Memorial Commission was formed to create a place of honor. The commission came together to give an update on the project Thursday afternoon.

"People gave their lives to this sort of thing and really deserve some recognition and we're pleased to be able to give them their recognition in a very public sort of way," Matthew Hankin, chairman.

The memorial is the first step in developing a park around the monument.

"It will be a situation where every time you come by here you can't help but remember them because it reminds you," said Young.

The commission will be dedicating the memorial park this summer. It sits across from the Rocky Mount Public Safety building. Brick walkway pavers are also on sale to put around the monument.

Tax deductible contributions may be made to the Town of Rocky Mount, ATTN: First Responders Memorial, 345 Donald Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 or in person at the Rocky Mount Town Hall. Brick purchases and donations are tax deductible as contributions to a local government.



