Linda Pierson remembered as faithful member at Pilgrim Baptist Church

ROANOKE, Va.- - 10 News is hearing from the pastor of the woman who was struck and killed by a car in downtown Roanoke.

Linda Pierson was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church for the past 12 years.

Police say the 58-year-old was found lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of 5th Street and Campbell Avenue last week.

The pastor says Pierson worked two and three jobs to provide for her family. He remembers her as a faithful church member and her willingness to be a team player.

"Beautiful voice singing at one of our choirs. In fact, she was on her way here Wednesday night when the incident happened. Her grandson is one of our drummers. And just a good person, good to get along with. A people person. Always smiling. Great woman of faith. One of our strong praisers," said Rev. Dwight O. Steele Sr.

The funeral service for Pierson is Saturday at noon at Pilgrim Baptist.

Roanoke police are searching for a white Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck with significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

