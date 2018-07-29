Lynchburg teenager shot overnight

LYNCHBURG - Lynchburg police are investigating the shooting of a Lynchburg teenager.

According to police, the victim was walking along the 1000 block of Taylor Street after he said he was shot in the right leg. Police were notified about the shooting just before 5 a.m. Sunday and responded to the scene.

The victim has only been identified as a Lynchburg resident. He was taken to the Lynchburg General Emergency Department and is expected to recover.

This is the second shooting the Lynchburg Police Department responded to overnight.

The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434)455-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.