Main. St. reopens following overnight flooding in Galax

GALAX, Va. - As heavy rain poured into the area late Saturday night, flood waters rose in the City of Galax. At one point, Main St. was closed as debris flowed into the road.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg reports that supplies and equipment from the Blevins Do It Best building were transported outside the building by flood waters. A delivery truck from Bassett Furniture Company was also inundated with water.

Dispatch tells 10 News that Main St. is back open in Galax and that flood waters are receding.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.