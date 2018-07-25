New Bent Mountain triple homicide details emerge

ROANOKE, Va.- - A motions hearing revealed a few new details about last month's triple homicide on Bent Mountain.

Court documents reveal the mother of the 18-year-old arrested in the killings says he has mental health issues.

Trevor Charles is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. During arguments over who would represent him, Roanoke County's assistant commonwealth's attorney stated his mother, Amy Charles, is expected to testify at trial that she knew he had a shotgun while staying at the Bent Mountain Road home and the two were together the day after the killings, even stopping near the scene where one victim's car was found.

Trevor Charles is accused of killing Miranda Trump, Brandon Dekle and Cole Kennedy. Search warrants remain sealed and police have not given a motive.



