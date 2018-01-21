New Goodwill store in Pearisburg scheduled to open in early April

PEARISBURG - A new Goodwill store is scheduled to open in the New River Valley this spring.



Goodwill customers and donors can look forward to the relocation of the Goodwill store in Pearisburg in early April, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys said.



The new store will be open on Boxwood Lane, near Walmart and Carilion Giles Community Hospital. A grand opening will be held with the opportunity for customers to win a new television and other prizes.



"When we look at relocating a store, we take a variety of things into consideration," said Mindy Boyd, vice president of donated goods. "Ease of accessibility for customers and donors, the size of the store, traffic counts in the area, as well as how the new store will increase the organization's ability to serve those with barriers to success are all things that we consider."



The newly constructed store is an 11,982 square-foot building, and will feature a drive-thru donation center, ample parking spaces.

“Customers will enjoy a shopping environment that is not only newer, but brighter and easier to shop,” Boyd said. “They will also recognize the familiar faces of their Pearisburg Goodwill store team that has served them in the past.”



Goodwill helped approximately 3,494 people obtain employment in the local community. More than 1,300 industry-recognized credentials were also earned by individuals participating in Goodwill programs in 2017.



