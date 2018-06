ALTVAVISTA - The National Weather Service reports a Norfolk Southern train in Altavista hit a fallen tree on the railroad tracks Friday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near 16th Street in Altavista. According to the NWS, a large hardwood tree fell due to thunderstorm and wind damage. The crash caused significant damage to the engine, disabling the locomotive.

No injuries were reported.



