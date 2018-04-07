One person killed in overnight house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, VA - A person was killed in a Danville house fire early Saturday morning, officials said. The death marks the first fire fatality of the year. According to city officials, the fire started at 185 Sunset Drive before 4 a.m.

The Danville Fire Department was dispatched at 4:17 a.m. Saturday to the small one-story home. Before arriving on the scene, crews could see the fire from several blocks away, officials said.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy fire showing when they arrived. Houses on both sides were being compromised by the fire. The house next door to the home had a broken window from the heat. Heat and flames damaged siding on the house on the right.

Quick work by the firefighters kept the house on each side from suffering more damage, officials said. The ladder truck used. The fire was extinguished at 5:00 a.m.

Due to the intensity of the fire, firefighters had to wait for an extended period of time to search the home. A family member told firefighters there was most likely an occupant in the house. Once the fire was controlled, a search was completed. One person was found deceased inside the house. The persons identifty has not been confirmed. The Fire Marshal's Office and the Danville Police Department will investigate and release more information once the investigation is complete.This is the first civilian fatality of the year.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.