Owner has to pay fines in downtown Roanoke dog attack in March

ROANOKE, Va.- - The owner of a dog involved in a vicious attack in Roanoke got his day in court Tuesday.

Mark Roberts will have to pay a $525 fine. Police say his English bull terrier attacked a woman pushing a stroller downtown in March.

A man tried to help her, but the dog started attacking him, too. Roberts was charged with owning an unlicensed dog, allowing a dog to run at large and failing to take steps and precautions to protect the public.

The dog was shot by a resident and was later euthanized.



