Man dies, possibly from drowning at Smith Mountain Lake in Moneta

MONETA - 5:49 update:

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died from a possible drowning at Smith Mountain Lake as Andrew Smith Jr.

His body will be taken to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital for examination.

No cause of death has been verified as of yet.

4:57 p.m. update:

The Franklin County Sheriff's office confirms that a 73-year-old man has died from a possible drowning at Smith Mountain Lake. Officials say the death could be related to medical complications. No official cause of death has been given.

It happened Sunday around 3 p.m. at Bay Shore Drive in Moneta. Multiple rescue crews from Franklin County and surrounding agencies responded to the 911 call. EMTs attempted CPR.

Game wardens with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries are handling the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

