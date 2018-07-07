Pulaski Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9 deputy

PULASKI, VA - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office welcomed a new member to the force. Pictured proudly on it's Facebook page, the department has welcomed K-9 Zeus.

"This good boy is Zeus and he’s the newest member of a proud heritage of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office K-9s," the post said.

According to the department, Zeus is currently undergoing scent detection training and will soon be out working the road. Zeus is pictured with his handler, Deputy Giampocaro (aka Alphabet) along with Sheriff Worrell and Fairlawn Rural King store manager Jeff Lawrence.

Rural King recently donated a dog house and a kennel to the departments K-9 program.

The department also jokingly reminded the public that Zeus is a working K-9 by asking the public not to give them treats. The deputies, however, still can receive them.

"If you see Zeus around the county, please don’t offer him any treats because he has to follow a special diet but I’m under no such restrictions so bring on the donuts....I mean treats," the author signed DwtC said in the post.

