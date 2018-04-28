Radford Arsenal plans weapons of mass destruction drill Saturday

RADFORD - A demonstration that helps local emergency workers hone their skills.



Don't be alarmed to see a large number of first responders in the New River Valley surrounding the Radford arsenal Saturday.



The RFAAP is holding a weapons of mass destruction exercise drill.



Plant leaders said a large number of police, fire and emergency vehicles will be near the arsenal entrance off Route 114 Peppers Ferry Road.

The exercise began at 6 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.



