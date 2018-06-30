Rashad Jennings hosts annual Camp 180

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It's always a special treat when athletes return home to where it all started. No, not to brag or show off how much money they make; but rather to inspire the youth that they, too can prove the haters wrong and be the best in life. This weekend that can be said of Liberty football alum and former NFL running back, Rashad Jennings.

The fourth annual Camp 180 was held at Williams Stadium at Liberty University. More than 300 kids from the ages of 6-17 came out for the opportunity to work with some of the best current and former college and pro coaches and of course Rashad himself. The free camp helped equip athletes with the skill set and mindset for the field and in life. The former NFL star and "Dancing With the Stars" champion, was eager to give back to a community that has helped shape him into who he is today.

"I've learned a lot of lessons along the way. I met a lot of people of inspiration along the way and I authentically had to work to make it to the point that I'm at currently," said Jennings.

"And I believe these are my ways to give back, to give these secrets to these kids because when I see the kids and I see the glow in their eye, I remember exactly being at that age and trying to [stay] hungry and soak in as much as I can, so I want to give all that I have."

Since retiring in December, Jennings says he has a lot he's looking forward to do off the field. That includes publishing 2 more books in 2019. His first book, "The IF in Life", is already a New York Times bestseller.

The Camp weekend will wrap up Sunday with a family fun fest and health expo at Miller Park in Lynchburg from 4pm-7pm.

