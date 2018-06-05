Residents upset after cleaning up 'trails of paper' in Northwest neighborhood

ROANOKE, Va.- - Residents in one local community voice frustration after they believe a recycling truck left a mess.

Grover Price recorded the incident on Facebook live. You can see paper lying everywhere in a neighborhood off Cove Road.

Neighbors said the paper trail covers several blocks.

"It started to blow up into my car windshield to where I can't see anymore. Pulled over to get the paper off the car. I know this was computer paper," said Grover Price.

Solid Waste said they were aware of the problem and apologized.

If there are any other concerns give them a call at 853-2000 and pick option 1.

