Roanoke County family continues to rebuild a year after mudslide destroys home

ROANOKE, Va.- - A Roanoke County family continues to rebuild a year after their home of 10 years was flattened by a mudslide during a rainy Friday morning last year. The Trettner family say their faith will continue to pull them through.

Tim Trettner, his wife and young son walked away physically unharmed after their home in Vinton collapsed while they slept.

"We're happy to be alive but this has not been an easy struggle," said Tim.

A year later nothing has changed at this house destroyed by a mudslide. He's returned to the home hundreds of times since the nightmare last May. Each time he feel sadness.

"I'm trying to be the dad here to fix this. And it's hard to fix that, it's impossible," said Trettner.

A picture of his son is one of the only items they were able to get from the rubble.

"I found this under some of that sheet rock," said Trettner.

The Trettner's still own the home but can't afford to fix the damage.

"We've officially been declined for any insurance coverage at all. Not our home, not everything inside and not the cleanup," said Trettner

Roanoke County officials are hiring a local contractor to tear down the home. They'll place a lien on the property to recoup the cost of about $160,000.

"We're going to fight through it because of our faith in Jesus and help from the community".

The family believes their lives were spared to educate others. "You're not covered under this. So maybe eventually down the road a nonprofit," added Tim.

Work to demolish the home and stabilize the land will begin this summer.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.