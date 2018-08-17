Roanoke County firefighters share experience helping to contain California's Ferguson wildfire

ROANOKE, Va.- - There are major milestones in the battle against the wildfires in California. Right now, the three largest fires are all more than 70 percent contained.

The fires have killed 14 people this summer, including six firefighters, and burned thousands of homes, sending smoke across the United States and Canada.

Roanoke County crews that were out on the front lines of the Ferguson fire are back home after they were deployed to the area last month.

They say they were proud to represent the Roanoke Valley in California.

Thousands of acres continue to burn in the Ferguson fire near Yosemite National Park. Capt. Charlie Rucker and two of his fellow firefighters with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue spent 14 days helping to contain the flames.

"So basically one of our jobs there is to look for spot fires and then get on those quick so your fire doesn't get any bigger," said Rucker.

Rucker said there were often scary times and this fire is much different than something he would experience in the valley.

"I knew what I was getting into. And I talked to the guys about what they were getting into. But it's a completely different animal right there. eastern fires versus western fires. The weather," said Rucker.

Michael Dunn worked as a fireline EMT.

"I also had to carry a little bit of medical equipment should someone on our crew got hurt while we were working," said Dunn, firefighter EMT.

He's using what he learned in California to improve his skills back at home.

"Fire is still the same but it was more extreme conditions you face out there. It was really enjoyable and I feel very fortunate to be able to go out there and see firsthand," said Dunn.

Chief Stephen Simon says deployment to any fire is a voluntary service through an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.

"So depending on what their work-life balance is some of them can and cannot. But it's never a problem finding enough people to go out," said Simon.

There are two other men with the department currently on other deployment out west.

