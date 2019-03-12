Roanoke County Police Department seeking more minorities to become officers

ROANOKE, Va. - More officers to protect and serve are needed in the Roanoke County Police department. But they're also looking for a certain kind of candidate to wear the badge.

The department is holding a diversity in law enforcement event at the Criminal Justice Academy on Barnes Avenue at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Roanoke County Police Department wants to mix things up.

"We are looking to increase our numbers and diversify our portfolio," said Thurman Butts, crime prevention coordinator.

Officer Thurman Butts says the department is looking for all qualified applicants especially minorities.

"Which would include male or female applicants, African-American applicants, Hispanic applicants, as well as Asian," Butts said.

Part of the mission allows them to be more approachable and reflective of the community they serve. The department currently has 132 officers. 122 are white. Six are black, with one Hispanic and three for other.

Out of 24 current female officers, only one is black and one Hispanic. Minorities are applying for positions but it's a small number.

"If there were 100 applicants to apply to be a police officer, maybe I'd say around 20 to 25 percent of them will fit in the minority criteria," Butts said.

But not all of them make it all the way through the hiring process.

"They are not falling off in any different part of the application process more than any other applicant. We generally tend to lose most of our applicants in the background process or the psychological evaluation process," Butts said.

They're hoping for a good showing of people who are interested in working in law enforcement at the forum Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.