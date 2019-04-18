Top Stories

Round Town: comedy, wine and antiques

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Star City Comedy Club featuring Chris Kattan

  • Charter Hall, Roanoke
  • Saturday & Sunday, 7 p.m. and  9:30 p.m.  
  • One of the longest running cast members on Saturday Night Live.
  • Tickets start at $25.

Blacksburg Fork and Cork

  • Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, Blacksburg
  • Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Nearly two dozen wineries will be there, as well as a dozen restaurants and food trucks.  There's also entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and more.
  • Admission starts at $30, with designated drivers getting in for $10.

Earth Day Celebration

  • Grandin Village, Roanoke
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • There's educational activities, live music, food and more.

Wolfbane Productions present Cabaret

  • The Wolf Den, Appomattox
  • Thursday through Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m.
  • It tells the story of life in Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the Third Reich.

Southwest Virginia Antique Flea Market and Swap Meet

  • Franklin County Recreation Park, Rocky Mount
  • Friday & Saturday
  • You'll find all kinds of treasures, including farm equipment, household wares, cars and more.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.