Round Town: comedy, wine and antiques

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Star City Comedy Club featuring Chris Kattan

Charter Hall, Roanoke

Saturday & Sunday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

One of the longest running cast members on Saturday Night Live.

Tickets start at $25.

Blacksburg Fork and Cork

Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, Blacksburg

Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nearly two dozen wineries will be there, as well as a dozen restaurants and food trucks. There's also entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and more.

Admission starts at $30, with designated drivers getting in for $10.

Earth Day Celebration

Grandin Village, Roanoke

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There's educational activities, live music, food and more.

Wolfbane Productions present Cabaret

The Wolf Den, Appomattox

Thursday through Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m.

It tells the story of life in Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the Third Reich.

Southwest Virginia Antique Flea Market and Swap Meet

Franklin County Recreation Park, Rocky Mount

Friday & Saturday

You'll find all kinds of treasures, including farm equipment, household wares, cars and more.

