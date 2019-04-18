Round Town: comedy, wine and antiques

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
Star City Comedy Club featuring Chris Kattan
- Charter Hall, Roanoke
- Saturday & Sunday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- One of the longest running cast members on Saturday Night Live.
- Tickets start at $25.
- Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, Blacksburg
- Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nearly two dozen wineries will be there, as well as a dozen restaurants and food trucks. There's also entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and more.
- Admission starts at $30, with designated drivers getting in for $10.
- Grandin Village, Roanoke
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- There's educational activities, live music, food and more.
Wolfbane Productions present Cabaret
- The Wolf Den, Appomattox
- Thursday through Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m.
- It tells the story of life in Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the Third Reich.
Southwest Virginia Antique Flea Market and Swap Meet
- Franklin County Recreation Park, Rocky Mount
- Friday & Saturday
- You'll find all kinds of treasures, including farm equipment, household wares, cars and more.
