Round Town: Holiday cheer

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Vinton Christmas Parade

  • Downtown Vinton
  • Thursday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The parade starts at 7 p.m.  
  • After the parade, head to the Vinton Farmers' Market for free hot chocolate and s'mores.

Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting

  • Westlake Towne Center
  • Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • There's a live nativity, refreshments, crafts and Santa will arrive by fire truck.  

Franklin County Christmas

  • Downtown Rocky Mount
  • Friday night, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Enjoy the "Biggest Little Christmas Parade."  
  • In addition, there's food and craft vendors, entertainment and horse and buggy rides.

Dickens of a Christmas

  • Downtown Roanoke
  • Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Dozens of vendors will be set up.  The city will light its Christmas Tree.  

Winter Lights Festival

  • Downtown Blacksburg
  • Friday night
  • Jonathan Kegges will be there to light the town's Christmas Tree.  
  • There's also an art walk, music and parade. 

