Round Town: Holiday cheer

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Vinton Christmas Parade

Downtown Vinton

Thursday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The parade starts at 7 p.m.

After the parade, head to the Vinton Farmers' Market for free hot chocolate and s'mores.

Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting

Westlake Towne Center

Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There's a live nativity, refreshments, crafts and Santa will arrive by fire truck.

Franklin County Christmas

Downtown Rocky Mount

Friday night, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy the "Biggest Little Christmas Parade."

In addition, there's food and craft vendors, entertainment and horse and buggy rides.

Dickens of a Christmas

Downtown Roanoke

Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dozens of vendors will be set up. The city will light its Christmas Tree.

Winter Lights Festival

Downtown Blacksburg

Friday night

Jonathan Kegges will be there to light the town's Christmas Tree.

There's also an art walk, music and parade.

