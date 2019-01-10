Top Stories

Round Town: rodeo and home

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show

  • Berglund Center, Roanoke
  • Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Get ideas for both inside and outside your home, talk to experts and watch demonstrations.  
  • Admission is $8.

Stampede Championship Rodeo

  • Salem Civic Center.  
  • Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.
  • Watch bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping and more.  
  • Tickets start at $18.

Winter Bash

  • Virginia Museum of Transportation, Roanoke
  • Doors open Friday 7 p.m.
  • There's music, dancing food and more.  
  • Admission is $5.  

Lea High School Winter Classic Basketball Challenge

  • Berglund Center, Roanoke
  • Saturday beginning at 1:45 p.m.
  • Local teams will face off, showcasing the talent of students in the Roanoke Valley.
  • Tickets are $10.

 

