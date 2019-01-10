Round Town: rodeo and home

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show
- Berglund Center, Roanoke
- Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Get ideas for both inside and outside your home, talk to experts and watch demonstrations.
- Admission is $8.
- Salem Civic Center.
- Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.
- Watch bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping and more.
- Tickets start at $18.
- Virginia Museum of Transportation, Roanoke
- Doors open Friday 7 p.m.
- There's music, dancing food and more.
- Admission is $5.
Lea High School Winter Classic Basketball Challenge
- Berglund Center, Roanoke
- Saturday beginning at 1:45 p.m.
- Local teams will face off, showcasing the talent of students in the Roanoke Valley.
- Tickets are $10.
