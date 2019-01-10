Round Town: rodeo and home

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get ideas for both inside and outside your home, talk to experts and watch demonstrations.

Admission is $8.

Stampede Championship Rodeo

Salem Civic Center.

Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

Watch bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping and more.

Tickets start at $18.

Winter Bash

Virginia Museum of Transportation, Roanoke

Doors open Friday 7 p.m.

There's music, dancing food and more.

Admission is $5.

Lea High School Winter Classic Basketball Challenge

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Saturday beginning at 1:45 p.m.

Local teams will face off, showcasing the talent of students in the Roanoke Valley.

Tickets are $10.

