Small earthquake confirmed in Grayson County Saturday evening

ROANOKE, Va. - The United States Geological Survey confirmed that a minor, 1.8M earthquake happened near Independence Saturday evening.

It happened about 3 miles beneath the Earth's surface, meaning that even something this weak could be felt.

One Grayson County resident, who wishes to remain nameless, told 10 News on Facebook that he and his family felt the house shaking.

He also told us that they went outside to check if a tree fell, because they heard what sounded like something either striking the house or exploding.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

