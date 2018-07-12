Spend the night next to your favorite TV show; Black Dog Salvage reveals Stone House

Roanoke - Fans of Black Dog Salvage have a place to stay when they come to Roanoke to visit the popular TV stars at work.

Mike Whiteside and the crew of Black Dog Salvage Thursday unveiled what will be known as the Stone House.

The home is next to Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke City and serves as the ultimate showroom for overnight stays or private events.

The historic home was renovated by the team in only eight months and features the most state-of-the-art technology, like digitally controlled showers paired with salvaged Virginia-made furniture.

“This is a destination. Black Dog has always been a destination,” Whiteside said. “It has brought people in to Roanoke. We get folks from all over the world, all over the country for sure.”

Pre-booking is now available on vacation rental by owner (vrbo.com/1303022) and inquiries may be sent to Lucy at stonehouse@blackdogsalvage.com.

The entire home can be booked for $475 a night and $600 on weekends.



