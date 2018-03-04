Man arrested on multiple grand larceny charges, allegedly steals tools, farm equipment

AMHERST CO. -

An Amherst County man is in jail after being arrested on multiple counts of grand larceny throughout the area, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Samuel Hunter, 38, of Roseland, officials said. Hunter is accused of stealing multiple pieces of farm and construction equipment and other tools.



Police said Hunter has been active in multiple counties throughout central Virginia and is suspected of additional larcenies.



The Amherst County Sheriff's Office suggested that people living in that area, especially around Amherst and Southern Nelson counties, to take a quick survey of their trailers and tools to see if anything is missing.



Hunter is currently being held in the Amherst Adult Detention Center with a secured bond.

If you have any information related to Hunter's activities please contact the Sheriff’s Office via Facebook Messenger, call Investigator Clay Thompson at 434-946-9373 ext. 6. You can also remain anonymous (and earn a reward) by contacting Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or texting “CVCS" along with a message to 274637.

