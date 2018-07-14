Tractor trailer accident causing delays on route 220

ROCKY MOUNT - A tractor trailer crash is causing traffic backups on Route 220 in Franklin County.

The crash happened in the vicinity of Bonbrook Mill Road before 9 a.m. Saturday, according to VDOT.

Both northbound lanes are closed after a tractor trailer overturned, blocking the roadways.

According to witnesses the tractor trailer and two other vehicles were involved in the crash. Two vehicles were nearly crushed from the damage. It's unclear what caused the crash at this time.

There is no available information on the conditions of those involved in the crash.

