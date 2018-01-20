Two arrested for meth lab at Rocky Mount motel

ROCKY MOUNT -

Two people in Franklin County were arrested in connection to a meth lab at a motel in Rocky Mount.

According to deputies, one of those arrested allegedly assaulted an officer during the incident.

The meth lab was found at the Hometown Inn on 18059 Virgil Good Highway, deputies said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office came to the motel to investigate the odor of marijuana coming from one of the rooms. When deputies tried to enter, a resident inside allegedly assaulted the deputy.

The room was later secured and a meth lab was found inside.

Henry Eric Routon and Brittany Danielle Nichols were both arrested and face charges related to the meth lab.

Routon is currently being held without bond. Nichols is being held on a $1,000 secured bond. The Virginia State Police lab team assisted in clean up of the scene. This is an ongoing investigation

