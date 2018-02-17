Two men killed during single-vehicle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG - Two men were killed during a single-vehicle crash overnight in Lynchburg.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, the crash happened in the 600 block of Leesville Road just after midnight Saturday.



A 2018 Dodge Charger was headed southbound on Leesville road when it ran off the road and hit a tree, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 28 year old Duron Jamar Guy of Lynchburg. The only passenger in the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Eric Miguel Gooding Lynchburg.

Both Guy and Gooding were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.



Leesville Road was completely closed for several hours during the investigation.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Traffic & Safety Unit.



