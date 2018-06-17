Two men shot, hospitalized overnight in Danville

DANVILLE - Two men were shot in Danville late Saturday night.

According to the Danville Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Withers Road around midnight.

Officers found two victims, a 26- year old man with a gunshot wound to his lower left leg and a 24-year old man who was shot in his upper body.

Police said both men are Danville residents. Both men were taken to SOVAH Health for medical treatment.

There is no word on their conditions. So far, no arrests have been made.

The police investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Danville Crime Stoppers at (434)

793-0000, or email crime tips to crimetips@danvilleva.gov.



