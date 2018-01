DANVILLE - Two men were hospitalized after a Danville shooting. According to the Danville Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot. Both men were taken to Sovah Health and are expected to recover. The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

