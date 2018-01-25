VDOT plans widening project for State Route 419 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE - Route 419 is one of the most traveled intersections in Virginia. It also has the highest number of crashes. In a WSLS 10 special report the intersection of State Route 419 and U.S. Route 220 was identified as one of the most dangerous intersections in the region due to the number of crashes that happened in the area.

Roanoke County police said that in 2017 alone, 78 traffic accidents causing 27 injuries were reported. Now, VDOT plans to add major safety improvements that include widening the half mile stretch of Electric Road between 419 and Ogden Road by adding a third auxiliary lane.

The project is scheduled for 2021.

VDOT will spend nearly $6 million dollars on the project.

Brandon Meade, sales manager at South Peake said the project is crucial for the area.

“It’s not just good, it’s great,” Meade said.

“There definitely needs to be a third lane. There needs to be a bike lane, things like that. We just need it. There's so much traffic here. Seems like with all of the things happening

with 419 and Tanglewood, it’s definitely a necessity, Meade said.



VDOT is holding a community input meeting Thursday about the project. The meeting will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Cave Spring Middle School.



