Virginia's Blue Ridge tourism shows record growth, revenue

ROANOKE - Tourism continues to be a leading industry in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. A new report shows that 2017 was another record-breaking year for hotel room bookings.

For the eighth consecutive year, Virginia’s Blue Ridge saw record room demand and revenue growth. The room demand increased 2.9 percent, booking 34,232 more hotel rooms in the area than the previous year, said Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.



According to their new report in 2016, 1,191,989 rooms were booked while in 2017, 1,226,221 rooms were booked.

Those bookings translated to a 3.8 percent increase in revenue.

In 2016, room demand accounted for $101,394,678. Revenue in 2017 increased to $105,218,901, bringing in $3,824,223 more than the previous year.



