Virginia Tech feels optimistic about offensive line for 2018

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech's football team lost two solid starters on the offensive line in Eric Gallo and Wyatt Teller, but they they still have a healthy mix of youth and experience.



Kyle Chung was granted a sixth year of eligibility after having two injury-plagued seasons. He's likely making a move to center. Lined up with him will be senior lineman Yosuah Nijman, who has received praise for evolving into an "NFL body," and and Braxton Pfaff. The coaching staff said there's some healthy competition going on amongst the group, and having depth is key.

"I feel great about this group because it's daily competition and, you know, I like for guys to settle in but, you know, if they have a bad day we will play musical chairs in a heartbeat," said offensive line coach Vance Vice.

"We're just a bunch of hungry guys, and every year since I was a freshman to now being a senior, all of us on the offensive line (are) really going to like play hard and do the best we can for the team and for the offense," said Yosuah Nijman.

