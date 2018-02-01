What's News Today: February 1, 2018

The House and Senate Republicans' annual legislative planning conference continues today in White Sulphur Springs. President Trump will speak at the event today. Air Force One is scheduled to arrive around 11:45 a.m. at the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg. The president will then travel to The Greenbrier, which is owned by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who switch his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican last August.

Lynchburg City Council holds a budget retreat today. The city manager will highlight accomplishments and challenges from 2017. Then, the board will look at projected revenues and proposed expenses for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1st. The board will also look at its five year capital improvement program and ways to pay for projects.

The Lynchburg City School's Personnel Committee holds a closed meeting today. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at the school administration building.

Goodwill holds an information session today for those interested in technology training. The Careers in Technology program helps those who a unemployed or underemployed gain the skills need to start a career in the technology field. Today's session starts at 10 a.m. at the Roanoke Jobs Campus.

The Craig County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing tonight about the Route 42 Convenience Center. The county is looking to replace the trash dumpster with a trash compactor. The county performed a study about electrical needs, cost and convenience. The hearing begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the Craig County Courthouse.

