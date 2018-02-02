What's News Today: February 2, 2018

Vinton Town Council holds a planning retreat today. The board will talk about security procedures and assembly permits, council committee procedures and the stormwater utility fund.

The Pittsylvania Danville Health District holds a drive-thru flu clinic today. It will set up at the Hobby Lobby parking lot on Collins Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Five hundred doses of the vaccine will be available for free.

Today is the American Heart Association's National Wear Red Day. Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds in the United States. 80 percent of the events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.



