What's News Today: February 5, 2018

The trail begins today for the former Virginia Tech student, charged with killing 13 year old Nicole Lovell. Last month, the judge denied motions to suppress three points of evidence the Commonwealth will present to a jury surrounding the day Lovell's body was found and what David Eisenhauer initially told police. More than 200 people have been pooled to be considered as jurors. Jury selection is expected to take two days. Eisenhauer is charged with first degree murder, abduction and concealing a dead body.

Virginia Western Community College holds a panel discussion today about overcoming obstacles through education. A panel will share their stories about the obstacles they overcame to get their education and built their careers. The discussion begins this morning at ten in Whitman Theater.

The Local Office on Aging in Roanoke kicks off its Soup for Seniors program today. It has a goal of collecting 50,000 cans of soup which will then be handed out to 3,500 seniors in the community. For a list of drop off sites, go to wsls.com

Liberty University holds a grand opening ceremony today for the new Freedom Tower. The 275 foot tall building is the tallest in Lynchburg and is home to the School of Divinity. The tower includes an observation floor and event space.

Goodwill holds an information session today for those interested in technology training. The Careers in Technology program helps those who are unemployed or underemployed gain the skills needed to start a career in the technology field. Today's session starts at 10 a.m. at the Roanoke Jobs Campus.

The Appomattox County School Board will hold a special meeting today. The board will begin the search for a new superintendent. The meeting starts at 11 a.m. at the school administration building.

Liberty University's School of Law holds its annual Income Tax Assistance Program starting today. Services are available to those who file individually or married filing joints who have income of less than $54,000. To take part, you will need to have a photo ID, social security card and tax information. The service is available this week from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Green Hall.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.