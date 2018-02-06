What's News Today: February 6, 2018

Virginia Western Community College holds an informational meeting today about the Community College Access program. It provides up to three years of tuition for Roanoke Valley high school graduates who meet program requirements. Today's session begins at 6:30 p.m. in Whitman Theater. Applications for the program are due on the 16th.

The Gauntlet Business Program and Competition kicks off today. The program is for those looking to start a business or grow their small business. Last year, the Advancement Foundation gave out more than $200,000.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors holds a public forum tonight about the county's next budget. The board wants to hear your priorities for the county. The forum begins tonight at 7 p.m. in the Haberer Building Board Room.

The Pulaski County School Board holds a special meeting tonight. It will get an update on the Pulaski County Middle School project from the architects. The meeting begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the high school.

A lane closure in Lynchburg could affect your morning and evening commutes today. The right lane of Main Street at the Academy Center of the Arts will be closed as a crane is set up. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow.

The Liberty University School of Law's annual Income Tax Assistance Program continues today. Services are available to those who file individually or married filing joints who have income of less than $54,000. To take part, you will need to have a photo ID, social security card and tax information. The service is available this week from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Green Hall.

