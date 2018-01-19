What's News Today: January 19, 2018

Today is the deadline for artists to submit their artwork to the town of Blacksburg. Several designs will be chosen to go on storm drains in the town to raise awareness about the health of local waterways.

Eat out and save a little money. Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off today. There are lunch deals up to $10 with three-course dinner option for $20 and $35. You can register to win a $50 Downtown Roanoke Gift Card by taking a picture of your food and posting it on Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #RoanokeRestaurantWeek. Restaurant week runs through the 28th.

The Dublin Police Department, Virginia State Police and other agencies will hold a Fentanyl HAZMAT exercise today. The training will involve authorities encountering an illegal fentanyl milling operation. They will learn how to respond to these situations and avoid injury and to improve coordination between local, state and federal authorities.

