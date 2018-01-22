What's News Today: January 22, 2018

The Peacemakers and Hope Center will hold a community meeting tonight. You can talk about your concerns about the increase in violence in northwest Roanoke. The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at the Peacemakers Headquarters on 24th Street.

Crews will update water lines on Elm Avenue today between Franklin Road and 5th Street. The outer westbound land will be closed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The work is expected to take 90 days.

C-SPAN will come to Lynchburg today. The cable network will record the history and literary life of the city. Producers for the network's BookTV and American History TV will visit literary and historic sites, interview historians and conduct community outreach. The segments will air in February.

Christian Heritage Academy in Rocky Mount will celebrate National School Choice Week. The week is the world's largest education-related celebration. During National School Choice Week, parents learn about the education option available for their children while schools celebrate the education they provide.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will discuss finding a replacement for treasurer Becky Jones. She has announced that she will retire on March 1st. The board will vote to petition the circuit court for a special election, which will take place in November and to request that the court make an interim appointment.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Rick Mountcastle, holds a community conversation about the opioid epidemic. The session will include law enforcement updates, personal stories and way to combat the crisis. The event is free. It begins at 6 p.m. at Cave Spring High School.

The City of Lynchburg holds an informational meeting about its Real Estate Rehabilitation and Renovation Program. The program provides tax exemptions for qualifying properties. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at College Hill Center.

Students in the Virginia Tech School of Architecture and Design will kick off a partnership today with the city of Radford and Glencoe Mansion to create a train-viewing platform. It will highlight the city's history as a railroad town and be built using sustainable building materials. The students have launched a crowdfunding campaign, looking to raise $10,000 for the project.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.