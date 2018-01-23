What's News Today: January 23, 2018

The Pulaski man, accused of shooting a crossbow at another driver during a road rage incident, will be in court today. According to the Sheriff's Office, 23 year-old Glen Grubb faces several charges, including attempted murder and assault. Deputies say, in November, he tailgated another driver on Wysor Road from Pulaski to Draper before shooting an arrow at his truck. No one was hurt.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisor will recognize officers and fire and rescue personnel who volunteered to help communities after last year's hurricanes. They were deployed to Texas and Puerto Rico after hurricanes Harvey and Maria. Two members of fire and rescue spent time in Texas while six police officers spent time in Puerto Rico.

Roanoke County's supervisors will also discuss signing a lease to offer cabin and yurt rentals at Explore Park. Don's Cab-Inns, LLC is expected to be offered a five year lease, to build and operate 18 cabins and yurts. The county would receive ten percent of revenue.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will get an update on the master plan for the Greenfield Historical Preservation Area. The plan includes self-guided tours, community space and more. The board will also hold a public hearing on the proposed boundary adjustment by the town of Fincastle. The town wants the expansion to have more control over business and infrastructure and to attract more people into the town. If approved the town would grow from 150 acres to more than 1,000.

Geological testing will take place today at Natural Bridge. Crews will install vibration sensors on the side of the formation. VDOT has partnered with the Radford University Department of Geology to do a wide variety of tests to learn about the rock bed, thickness of the arch and the makeup of the bridge. A final report is expected in the spring.

The right lane will be closed this week on Route 220 in Roanoke County as crews work on replacing the bridge over Back Creek. The right, northbound lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Daytime lane closures could also occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work on the project is expected to last until spring of 2020.

