What's News Today: January 24, 2018

The college student, who spent four years in prison after being accused of killing her roommate, will speak at Roanoke College tonight. Amanda Knox will tell her story after she was wrongfully convicted of murder. After she speaks, she will autograph her book, "Waiting to Be Heard." The program begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Olin Theater.

The southbound right lane of the Route 29 in Lynchburg, near the Main Street Bridge, will be closed starting today. The closure is necessary as crews work to tear down the old bridge and build the new one. Detours will be in place.

The Kazim Shrine Circus kicks off tonight at the Salem Civic Center. This is the 60th year of the fun, family-friendly event. You can watch the performances, visit the animals and more. The circus runs through Sunday.

The Blue Ridge Interagency Advisory Council on Homelessness will conduct its annual point-in-time count today and tomorrow. It counts the number of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people and families in the Roanoke Valley. The count is done each year. The data collected will be used in hopes of ending homelessness.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission holds a public hearing this afternoon about building new townhomes in the city. The 43 unit complex would be built on Wood Street near Timberlake Road. Neighbors say there's too much traffic in the area and not enough pedestrian pathways.

The right, eastbound lane of Riverside Drive in Danville will be closed between Piney Forest Road and Audubon Drive. Crews will be working between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

