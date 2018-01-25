What's News Today: January 25, 2018

Roanoke City Schools holds a community meeting about heroin and opioids. The school system encourages parents to attend one of the meetings where you will hear from medical professionals, law enforcement and prevention specialists. Tonight's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at William Fleming High School.

Lynchburg City Council and the Economic Development Authority hold a joint meeting today. A focus group will give feedback on the authority's new three to five year plan, which it calls visionary, specific, actionable and progressive.

Roanoke County holds a community meeting about the Mountain Valley Pipeline Project. County staff will present information about public safety, communications and public expectations. After the presentation, you can get your questions answered. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Cave Spring High School auditorium.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors Task Force on Board Structure and Governance will meet today. It will talk about the new board committee and meeting structure which was implemented last year.

Students at Jefferson College of Health Sciences and doctors and residents at Carilion Clinic will play in the annual Docs for Morgan Basketball Challenge tonight. The challenge was formed to honor Morgan Harrington, who was killed after leaving a concert in 2009. Proceeds go to the Morgan Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

