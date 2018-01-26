What's News Today: January 26, 2018

Crews in Lexington will work on water meters throughout the city today. They say water service will not be affected.

The New River Valley Disability Resource Center holds a legal workshop this morning at 10 a.m. The Disability Law Center of Virginia will give a presentation about how it can help people with disability-related legal concerns. After the presentation, you will have the chance to ask questions.

The Kazim Shrine Circus continues at the Salem Civic Center. This is the 60th year of the family-friendly event. Enjoy the amazing performances and visit the elephants, camels and ponies. Tonight's show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week continues. Restaurant will have deals through Sunday, where you can grab lunch for $10 and dinner for $20 or $35. Tomorrow is a special Brunch and shopping day. In addition to the food deals, many retailers will have sales and specials. If you eat out, take a food picture and post it on Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #RoanokeRestaurantWeek to enter for a chance to win a Downtown Roanoke Gift Card.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.