What's News Today: January 29, 2018

The founder of a local non-profit that works to fight crime, will be in court today. Roanoke Peacemakers founder Shawn Hunter is charged with harassment by computer, as well as two other misdemeanor charges, which were added in December. The charges stem from the nude photo he sent to a woman. Hunter says he meant to send it to someone else.

Crews are scheduled to start replacing the bridge in Peaks View Park in Lynchburg today. The bridge will be closed from time to time as utilities are relocated. Once that is complete, the bridge will close until the new one is built. The replacement will accommodate a 36 ton vehicle, giving the city access when needed.

Michael Vick will speak at Liberty University's convocation this morning. He will share his story about his time in the NFL, where he was the highest paid player, and the public humiliation that followed after pleading guilty to illegal dog fighting. Convocation begins this morning at 10:30 a.m. in the Vines Center.

One lane of Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg will be closed today. The northbound right lane will be closed at Seabury Avenue as crews work to replace the sidewalk, curb and gutter. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.