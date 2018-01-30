What's News Today: January 30, 2018

The Advancement Foundation holds a workshop today on growing your online business. The training will be done by a trainer from Google. Registration is required.

Goodwill holds an information session today for those interested in technology training. The Careers in Technology program helps those who a unemployed or underemployed gain the skills need to start a career in the technology field. Today session starts at 10 a.m. at the Roanoke Jobs Campus.

Goodwill holds an open house today for Project Search: Carilion Clinic tonight starting at 6 p.m. The one year program gives education and on-site training for youth with disabilities so they are work ready when graduating from high school.

The town of Boones Mill holds a groundbreaking for the historic train depot this afternoon. The town received a $76,000 grant from VDOT to perform grading, drainage, masonry and carpentry work. The town is working to get more grant money to finish the interior.

DePaul Community Resources holds a discussion today on the opioid epidemic and its effects on the foster care community. Virginia is the worst state in the nation for kids aging out of the system without a permanent home. The organization says the epidemic has created an even bigger need. It has a goal of finding 60 or more foster homes for children in the network.

Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Deschutes Tasting Room are teaming up to offer a series about brewing and fermentation science. Each month, researchers from Virginia Tech's Department of Food Science and Technology will bring their research to the tasting room. Tonight session is "Yums and Yucks: Sensory Evaluation of Beer." It begins at 6 p.m.

