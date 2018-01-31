What's News Today: January 31, 2018

Visitation takes place tonight for the seven year-old Pittsylvania County boy who died because of complications from the flu. Kevin Baynes Junior died on Sunday. A gofundme account was set up to help with his funeral expenses. It has raised more than $8,000. Visitation is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home.

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge will hold a news conference this morning. It starts at 10 a.m. at Countryside Sportsplex.

VDOT will close the Route 29 Business, Main Street bridge today in Campbell County near the Altavista/Hurt line. Inspectors will evaluate bridge components. The 1,400 foot long bridge was built in 1929. The weight limit was lowered on the bridge earlier this month after deterioration was discovered. The bridge is scheduled to be replace starting later this year.

Taxes are due today in Charlotte County. The original due date was December 5th, but the Board of Supervisors extended the deadline due to a computer conversion.

The Federal Open Market Committee wraps up its two day meeting today. This will be fed chair Janet Yellen's final meeting as chair as her term comes to an end. The committee is expected to issue a statement at 2 p.m. about interest rates. Analysts expect the board to leave rates unchanged. Jay Powell will take over as chair on February 3rd.

The House and Senate Republicans' annual legislative planning conference begins today in White Sulphur Springs. President Trump is scheduled to attend tomorrow.

You can expect to see more traffic in downtown Roanoke tonight as Riverdance, The 20th Anniversary World Tour, comes to the Berglund Center. The show is an mix of dance, music and song. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

