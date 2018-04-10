What's News Today: April 10, 2018

Sentencing takes place today for the Roanoke man, who plead guilty to concealing a dead body and animal cruelty. Dayshaun Kent was charged after human remains were found on Radford Road last July. Prosecutors say evidence presented in court indicate the body was that of Edme Merle-Perez who disappeared in March of 2017. Kent was not charged in her death because an autopsy on the skeletal remains could not determine how she died. He also plead guilty to killing Merle-Perez' two cats. As we've reported, Kent could spend 15 years in prison.

High school seniors in Martinsville and Henry County can learn more today about attending school for free. The Harvest Foundation will cover the cost of tuition, books and fees for those meeting eligibility requirements. Tonight, you can complete an application, talk about programs at Patrick Henry Community College and register for courses. Tonight's session starts at 6 p.m. in the Frith building.

The Salem Kiwanis Club holds a candidate forum today. Six people, running for city council, will be there. Candidates will make an opening statement before taking questions. The forum begins at noon at the Salem Civic Center.

The City of Lynchburg will celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators' Week today. At 2 p.m., the Department of Emergency Services will hold a ceremony, recognizing the work the group. The department will also recognize two newly promoted employees. The city of Roanoke will also recognized its dispatchers this week.

The Town of Christiansburg holds a public hearing tonight about changes to its noise ordinance, which could affect the Starlite Drive-in. The proposed changes include increasing the distance noise is allowed to travel during the day from 50 to 100 feet. Business could be allowed to apply for condition use permits if it thinks its in repeated violation. The Starlite has proposed a list of conditions, including starting noise restrictions at midnight instead of 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Tonight's public hearing stats at 7 p.m. Town council is expected to make a final decision on the 24th.

The Salem Police Departments holds an information session on keeping children safe online. They will talk about some of the tools that allow parents to guide and control what their children are exposed to online and on social media. The event begins at 6 p.m. at Salem Church of Christ.

Roanoke Pride/PRISM Foundation will hold a candidate forum today. Five of the seven candidates running for city council are expected to attend. The discussion begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. at The Park Dance Club.

Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge will announce this year's grant recipients tonight. Five community health providers will receive money for breast cancer screenings, education and for to help people who are uninsured and underinsured.

