What's News Today: April 10, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The New River Health District's mobile health bus will visit area schools this month. Parents can take their children to get vaccines, including the Tdap, HPV and meningitis. Today, it will set up at Christiansburg Middle School from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Virginia Community College System will talk about hunger and homelessness in college students today in Roanoke. The agency will announce a major donation to fight student hunger on rural college campuses.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke will recognize first responders today. Several police officers and firefighters will be recognized. The first responders will receive either $50 or a donation to the recipient's charity of choice.

The Danville Community College board will meet today in executive session. It will discuss the search for its next president. Dr. Bruce Scism retired from the school at the end of 2018.

If you're looking for a new job, head to the Salem Civic Center today for a job fair. More than 40 businesses will be there from a variety of fields. There's also a workshop on resumes and interviewing. The fair runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Today is national Go Orange Day. It's part of National Work Zone Awareness Week. You are encouraged to wear orange in support of work zone safety. In 2018, there were more than 2,500 work zone crashes, leading to 1,200 injuries and nine fatalities.

