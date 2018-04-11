What's News Today: April 11, 2018

Two of the three men, charged with wounding a man, will be sentenced today. Anthony Eagle testified that Dominque Saunders, Thomas Tanner and Jhonathan Reynolds surrounded him as he walked on Forest Brook Road. He says they then punched and kicked him. Saunders and Tanner plead guilty in January and will be sentenced today. Reynolds will be sentenced later this month.

The Virginia General Assembly will convene in special session today to work on the budget for the Commonwealth. The House passed a budget expanding medicaid, but the Senate did not. Earlier this week, we reported that Repulican Senator Frank Wagner now favors expanding the program and enacting a new tax on hospitals, which could end the deadlock.

Lessons learned after a school tragedy is the topic of a training session today. Law enforcement and school leaders from across the Commonwealth and Maryland will gather today to learn from people who have experienced or averted a campus tragedy. Speakers include a Virginia Tech survivor and first responder, a Maryland high school principal and law enforcement.

A bond hearing takes place today place today for the man accused of making threats against Congressman Bob Goodlatte. Christopher McGowan is charged with one count of making a threatening communication through interstate commerce. The U.S. Attorney's Office says McGowan sent several threatening tweets to Goodlatte.

The Kiwanis Club holds an awards program today, recognizing first responders in Roanoke and Roanoke County. Four people will be recognized at the noon luncheon.

Today is National Go Orange Day. VDOT is encouraging everyone to wear orange in support of work zone safety. Last year, there were more than 2,600 work zone crashes, resulting in 1,300 injuries and 12 deaths.

