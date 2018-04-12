What's News Today: April 12, 2018

The Franklin County Sheriff's office holds a CRASE event tonight. The Citizens Response to Active Shooter Event program teaches you what to do if you are ever in an active shooter situation. You can register for the class by calling the Franklin Center.

VDOT holds a public information meeting about Route 220 construction in Botetourt County. As we reported last week, nearly ten miles of road between Iron Gate and the James River Bridge will be reconstructed to improve safety. From 2010 to 2014, there were 72 crashes on this stretch of highway. The nearly $80 million project is expected to begin this month, bringing wider travel lanes, turn lanes and rumble strips. Tonight's meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Eagle Rock Elementary School.

An exhibit opens today at Virginia Tech, remembering those lost during the 2007 shooting. The exhibit is part of the 2018 Day of Remembrance. It features photos taken by people in the community in the weeks after the shooting. A second exhibit in Newman Library will feature books reflecting the disciplines and interests of the 32 victims.

Lynchburg's Parking Management Department holds a public meeting about changes to parking in downtown. City staff will talk about parking demands and plans that will create more parking. The meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Glass House.

The Vinton Police Department will get a new drug take back box today. It was built by students at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology. The box will be maintained by the Roanoke County Sheriff's Office. The box there has taken in over 600 pounds of unused prescriptions since June of 2016.

The Roanoke County School Board will vote to issue $30 million in bonds. The money will be used to pay for renovations at Cave Spring High School. If approved, the Board of Supervisors will then hold a public hearing and vote in May to approve issuing the bonds.

We will learn the results of geological tests performed at Natural Bridge. Route 11 travels over the formation. Radford University engineers will talk about their findings. The data will be used by the Department of Conservation and Recreation for its Natural Bridge State Park master plan.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.