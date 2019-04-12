What's News Today: April 12, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Enjoy several days of great music in Roanoke this weekend. The Down by Downtown Festival continues in a dozen venues. There's a free concert in Elmwood Park tonight. The music continues all day Saturday and into Sunday. For venues and admission prices, head to wsls dot com.

The Chance Crawford Benefit Softball Tournament gets underway today. Money raised supports people with medical issues and college students with financial assistance. Over the past 38 years, it's brought in more than $800,000. Games start run through Sunday at several sites in the Roanoke Valley.

Today is Blue and Green Day. You are encouraged to wear those colors in an effort to promote organ donation. Last year, more than 36,500 transplants saved people's lives. One person is added to the transplant waiting list every ten minutes. There are currently 2,400 in Virginia, waiting for a transplant. You can register to become a donor at the DMV or Donate Life Virginia.

Today is Virginia Tech Music Day. This is the fourth year for the event, celebrating student and local musicians. Dozens of performances will take place at a number of locations on campus. In addition to scheduled performances, musicians are encouraged to find a spot on campus and join in.

Medical students in the Roanoke Valley will take part in a disaster simulation. Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Virginia Tech Carilion, Radford and Carilion employees will take part in the simulation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.