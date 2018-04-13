What's News Today: April 13, 2018

Milling and paving could affect your morning commute in Lynchburg. Crews will work on Hollins and Taylor Streets. Traffic will be down to one lane. Work is expected to take place daily through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Advance Auto Parts hosts the "Check Your Blind Spots" tour today. The tour is stopping at corporate offices and college campuses across the country to help people learn how to address unconscious biases, in an effort to empower the workforce to be more inclusive and diverse.

The Community School is getting ready for this year's Strawberry Festival. Volunteers will gather to bake 10,000 shortcakes. The Strawberry Festival is May 4th and 5th.

The Virginia Film Office will begin accepting screenplay submissions today. This is the 30th year for the Virginia Screenwriting Competition. It's is open to Virginia residents and students. The deadline for submissions is May 29th.



